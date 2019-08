The price of the spot turmeric has been increased on Monday. The finger turmeric was improved by ₹150-200 a quintal in all the markets, while the root variety was increased by ₹100. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,749-7,600, root variety was sold at ₹5,222-7,089. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,366-7,831, root variety was sold at ₹6,049-7,223.