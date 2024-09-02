There is a need for India to explore the vast potential of coconut-based products to rise to the top in the global coconut economy, according to SK Singh, Deputy Director-General (Horticultural Sciences) of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Presiding over the World Coconut Day celebrations at Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) in Kasaragod in Kerala on Monday, he said India now fluctuates between second and third position in the global coconut economy. Urging the need for the country to become number one, he said, “We are having a huge demand for vegetable oil. But oil is just one sector. We have around 200 products to offer to the world in the processed form where we can take the lead.”

Stating that small countries such as the Philippines and Indonesia have taken the top spot in this regard, he wondered why India can’t lead the table when 27 States can grow the crop.

Shift to oil palm

Mentioning that there is a tendency in some States to replace coconut crop with oil palm, Singh said coconut is a traditional crop, and all these cultivable lands should not be replaced with oil palm. Oil palm has to grow in the wasteland where it can add wealth to the area and improve the economy. But not at the cost of coconut, he said.

On the importance of coconut crop, he said coconut is one crop that falls into zero wastage category in any form. Every part of the plant is giving wealth. That is the one uniqueness of this crop.

Referring to the release of some coconut varieties by the Prime Minister recently, he urged the farmers to grow coconut scientifically with all the package of practices. Coconut crop meets most of the sustainable development goals, he said, adding that it is a benefit of cultivating this crop.

