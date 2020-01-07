Commodities

Steady gain in sugar market

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on January 07, 2020 Published on January 07, 2020

Steady gain continued in Vashi sugar market on Tuesday. On Monday, 22-24 mills sold 78,000-80,000 bags at ₹3,120-3,250 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,230-3,400 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,272-3,375 and M-grade ₹3,392-3,602. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,255-3,310 and M-grade ₹3,320-3,510.

