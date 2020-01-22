Commodities

Steady trend continues in sugar

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on January 22, 2020 Published on January 22, 2020

Sugar market continued steady trend at all level on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, 16-18 mills sold 28,000-30,000 bags at ₹3,120-3,230 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,220-3,370 of M-grade.

The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association's spot rates : S-grade ₹3,280-3,402 and M-grade ₹3,382- 3,585. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,230-3,310 and M- grade ₹3,300-3,500.

