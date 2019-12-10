Commodities

Steady trend in sugar market

The sugar market witnessed a steady trend on Tuesday on easing demand and supply. On Monday, 16-18 mills sold 38,000-40,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,200 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,200-3,400 of M-grade. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,216-3,342 and M-grade ₹3,292-3,572. Naka delivery rates : S-grade ₹3,180-3,280 and M-grade ₹3,355-3,495.

