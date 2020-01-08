Commodities

Steady trend in sugar market

Updated on January 08, 2020

Steady trend was witnessed in the Vashi sugar market on Wednesday. On Tuesday, 20-22 mills sold 68,000-70,000 bags at ₹3,120-3,250 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,230-3,400 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,272-3,376 and M-grade ₹3,372-3,602. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,255-3,310 and M- grade ₹3,320-3,510.

