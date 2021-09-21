Steel Minister directs PSUs to reduce cost via better parameters

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh has directed steel PSUs to prepare a road map for cost reduction through improvement in the parameters affecting the cost of production in the next six months and take necessary action.
At a review meeting held with steel PSUs on Monday, the Minister was informed that coking coal, which is mostly imported, is the biggest cost element.
Singh also urged PSUs to focus on the important cost cutting measures such as reduction in the coke rate, increased pulverized coal injection (PCI) and increased use of pellets to reduce the consumption of coking coal and minimise the cost of production. It was said that these techno-economic parameters would be monitored on a monthly basis through the Steel Dashboard.
Also see: India’s coal-fired power output falls 1.5%, renewables jumps in Sept
“The various parameters affecting the efficiency and productivity of steel plants viz. blast furnace (BF) productivity, BF coke rate, ...labour productivity, specific energy consumption, CO2 emission intensity, water consumption etc were reviewed, so as to reduce the cost of production, improve energy efficiency, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and minimise water consumption,” an official release said.
Meanwhile, measures to increase efficiency and productivity and reduce the cost of production of the steel plants and mines, as per the Indian and global benchmarks and action plans to achieve the same, were also discussed.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Books to look out for from Westland
Kaveree Bamzai’s book on the three Khans – Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh - traces their rise to stardom against ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...