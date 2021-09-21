Steel Minister directs PSUs to reduce cost via better parameters

Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh has directed steel PSUs to prepare a road map for cost reduction through improvement in the parameters affecting the cost of production in the next six months and take necessary action.

At a review meeting held with steel PSUs on Monday, the Minister was informed that coking coal, which is mostly imported, is the biggest cost element.

Steel Dashboard

Singh also urged PSUs to focus on the important cost cutting measures such as reduction in the coke rate, increased pulverized coal injection (PCI) and increased use of pellets to reduce the consumption of coking coal and minimise the cost of production. It was said that these techno-economic parameters would be monitored on a monthly basis through the Steel Dashboard.

“The various parameters affecting the efficiency and productivity of steel plants viz. blast furnace (BF) productivity, BF coke rate, ...labour productivity, specific energy consumption, CO2 emission intensity, water consumption etc were reviewed, so as to reduce the cost of production, improve energy efficiency, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and minimise water consumption,” an official release said.

Meanwhile, measures to increase efficiency and productivity and reduce the cost of production of the steel plants and mines, as per the Indian and global benchmarks and action plans to achieve the same, were also discussed.