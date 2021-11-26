Steel prices set to decline with fall in Chinese export prices

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
After a persistent rally, domestic steel prices are finally set to decline with a sharp fall in benchmark Chinese export prices.
Moreover, the domestic demand has slowed down on expectations of a drop in prices in the coming months.
Jatin Damania, Vice President (Fundamental Research), Kotak Securities said steel prices in the domestic market is expected to fall in the coming months as current domestic prices are at a premium to import parity. Chinese HRC prices have fallen by 20 per cent in the last month.
Margins of Indian steel companies may come under pressure due to high coking coal prices and expected fall in steel prices, he said. Steel companies have also cut down on exports with the drop in global metal prices.
After touching a high of $939 a tonne in September, Chinese steel prices are on a decline and touched $750 last month. It fell further in November. However, in India steel prices have been increasing on the back of rise in coking coal prices and logistics costs.
The supply chain crisis is expected to get worse with China implementing a seven-week port quarantine which will further delay the full recovery of the shipping industry.
In an attempt to keep the Covid virus at check, China continues to prohibit crew changes for foreign crew and recently imposed a seven-week mandatory quarantine for returning Chinese seafarers. Even vessels that have refreshed their crew elsewhere have to wait two weeks before they are allowed to port in China.
To comply with these norms, shipowners and managers have had to reroute ships, delaying shipments and crew changes, adding to the supply chain crisis.
Also read: Steel prices may drop everywhere, except in the US
Last month, domestic hot-rolled coil price was hiked by ₹3,500 a tonne to ₹69,600 on higher coking coal prices while TMT bar prices remained flat at ₹48,525 per tonne.
However, since the start of November, global steel and iron ore prices are trending lower due to weak demand. In fact, steel prices are now trading at around an eight-month low.
Sensing that Indian steel prices will also follow a similar downward trend with lag effect some of the large steel consumers have deferred fresh orders and prices are set to fall next month, said a top steel company CEO.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...