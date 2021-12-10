Steel prices to remain range-bound in January-March quarter

Steel prices are likely to remain range bound during the fourth quarter of the current fiscal and also during the next fiscal (FY23) backed by a steady demand for steel products both in domestic and global markets.

According to Soma Mondal, Chairman, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), the strong demand for steel is expected to continue in the next year as well. “The coming quarter (Jan-March) generally remains strong in terms of demand for steel products and it would be further consolidated, prices would remain range bound in the next quarter as well as in the next year,” Mondal said at the Minerals, Mining and Metals e-conclave organised by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Friday. The prices of rebar (long steel) has dropped by nearly 7 per cent at ₹57,400 a tonne (ex-Mumbai) as on December 10, as against ₹61,900 a tonne last month. Prices of hot-rolled coil (HRC) also dropped by around 7 per cent at ₹66,700 a tonne (ex-Mumbai) during the same period.

Prices erratic

Steel prices are usually cyclical in nature, however, with the Covid pandemic it has become erratic. The global steel prices saw sudden spike and then witnessed little pullbacks in the last one and half years but overall they have remained north-bound. International prices are elevated by historical standards, however, they may not go back to the previous high (witnessed in May-June 2021), said Jayanta Roy, Senior Vice-President & Group Head, Corporate Sector Ratings, ICRA. Any pressure on international prices might create a pressure on domestic steel prices as well. A lot would however depend on demand.

“Domestic demand remains intact. There is push from the Centre for improved spending on infrastructure and construction. The construction and infrastructure sector alone consumes 68 per cent of steel produced in India and we are positive on the sector and it will add to steel demand moving forward,” she said. On the supply front, as per Joint Plant Committee estimate, the crude steel production in India in April-November has surpassed pre-Covid level of 2019 and 2020. The country is likely to have good crude steel production in 2021-22, she said.

According to Seshagiri Rao, Joint MD, JSW Steel, Covid has acted as a catalyst with more and more redistribution of government wealth to social sectors thereby creating demand for steel.

“It is a good structural change the kind of money each government is spending on social inequality reduction is very big and it is one big driver so I am positive about upsurge in steel industry,” he said.

Another big push for steel consumption would come from decarbonisation initiatives. The kind of steel demand that can come though energy transition is very high and the renewable sector is likely to be an important driver causing upsurge in steel demand.