Steep fall in arrival of new turmeric

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on January 31, 2020 Published on January 31, 2020

There was a sharp fall in the arrival of new turmeric in Erode market on Friday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, the new finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,220-7,128 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,522-6,382. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,639-6,866 and root variety at ₹5,489-6,469. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,899-6,801 and root variety at ₹5,773- 6,425.

