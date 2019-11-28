Commodities

Strong cues lift soya oil

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on November 28, 2019 Published on November 28, 2019

Despite weak physical demand, soya and other oils in Indore mandis continued to edge higher on strong global cues and foreign support, with soya refined rising to ₹802-805 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹765- 70. Palm oil (Indore) quoted at ₹792-93 for 10 kg. Cotton oil (Gujarat) fetched ₹755, while groundnut oil (Indore) ruled at ₹1,020-40 for 10 kg. Mustard seeds ruled flat at ₹3,750-3,800 a quintal, while raidaquoted at ₹3,850.

