Strong cues lift soya oil

Despite weak physical demand, soya and other oils in Indore mandis continued to edge higher on strong global cues and foreign support, with soya refined rising to ₹802-805 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹765- 70. Palm oil (Indore) quoted at ₹792-93 for 10 kg. Cotton oil (Gujarat) fetched ₹755, while groundnut oil (Indore) ruled at ₹1,020-40 for 10 kg. Mustard seeds ruled flat at ₹3,750-3,800 a quintal, while raidaquoted at ₹3,850.