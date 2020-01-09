Strong cues lift soya oils

Despite weak demand, strong global cues and curb on import of palm oil lifted most of the oils at the mandis in Indore. Soya refined rose to ₹940-42 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹880-885. Palm oil (Indore) was quoted at ₹940 for 10 kg, cotton oil (Gujarat) at ₹850, while cotton oil (Indore) fetched ₹915. Groundnut oil declined to ₹1,120-40 for 10 kg. Mustard seeds ruled stable at ₹4,000, while raida went for ₹4,150. Plant deliveries of mustard seeds for Jaipur line were quoted at ₹4,695-4,700 a quintal.