Strong cues lift soya

Despite subdued demand, strong global cues lifted oils with soy refined quoted at ₹735-37 for 10 kg, while soy solvent ruled at ₹700-705. Palm oil (Indore) also ruled higher at ₹625, while cotton oil (Gujarat) was quoted at ₹760-62 last week) for 10 kg. Similarly, groundnut oil was quoted higher at ₹1,150-70 for 10 kg. Mustard seeds, quoted lower at ₹3,550 a quintal on weak demand in mustard oil, while raida ruled at ₹3,450 a quintal.