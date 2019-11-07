Commodities

Strong cues lifts soya oil

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on November 07, 2019 Published on November 07, 2019

Despite weak physical demand, strong global cues and foreign support lifted prices of the majority of oils with soya refined roseto ₹790 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹750. Palm oil (Indore) quotedat ₹735 for 10 kg, cotton oil (Gujarat) rose to ₹765, while groundnut oil (Indore) was quoted at ₹1,040 for 10 kg respectively. Mustard seeds and raida today were quoted at ₹3,850 a quintal each.

