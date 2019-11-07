Strong cues lifts soya oil

Despite weak physical demand, strong global cues and foreign support lifted prices of the majority of oils with soya refined roseto ₹790 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹750. Palm oil (Indore) quotedat ₹735 for 10 kg, cotton oil (Gujarat) rose to ₹765, while groundnut oil (Indore) was quoted at ₹1,040 for 10 kg respectively. Mustard seeds and raida today were quoted at ₹3,850 a quintal each.