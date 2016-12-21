Strong demand for quality turmeric

Spot prices of the turmeric decreased at Erode markets as buyers showed interest only in the quality turmeric. “Only medium and low quality turmeric arrived for sale. The traders are still waiting for North Indian orders.

The price may decrease further due to arrival of poor quality turmeric,” said RKV Ravishankar, a trader. He also said the arrival increased to 2,300 bagsbut only 60 per cent stocks were sold. Regarding the price, both the varieties decreased by ₹100 a quintal. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,285-8,789 a quintal and the root variety at ₹5,575-8,155. Of the arrival of 1,492 bags, 782 were traded.