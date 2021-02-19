Subdued demand hits tea prices in Kochi auctions

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Subdued demand from Kerala and upcountry buyers has hit tea prices, especially dust grades, at Kochi auctions this week. The leaf category too, witnessed a similar declining price trend.
The CTC dust market in Sale 7 was lower by ₹3 to ₹5 and sometimes more, following quality. The quantity offered was 9,94,915 kg, of which only 86 per cent was sold. The decline was less for low medium and plainer powdery grades. Exporters were selective and operated at the bottom of the market, auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said.
Also read: Green teas top at the coonoor tea auctions
The declining demand resulted in lower price realisation at ₹166 compared to ₹169 in the previous week.
In orthodox dust, the market for primary grades was steady, while powdery grades were lower and witnessed some withdrawal. The quantity offered was 12,500 kg.
Leaf prices were also down in the auctions, particularly in the absence of participation from major packaters. In orthodox leaf, the market for Nilgiri whole leaf, brokens and Fannings was lower by a longer margin of ₹5 to ₹10 and sometimes more. The quantity offered was 1,93,535 kg. Exporters to CIS countries and other destinations lent only fair support. The average price realised was also down at ₹162 compared to ₹165 in the previous week.
Also read: Plantation sector voices concern over purchase limit for subsidised fertiliser
In CTC leaf, the market for brokens and Fannings was lower by ₹2 to ₹3 and witnessed some withdrawals. The quantity offered was 58,500 kg.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...