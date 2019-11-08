Subdued demand impacts tea prices at Kochi auctions

Subdued export and upcountry demand impacted tea prices at the Kochi auctions this week. In dust grades, the market for popular marks sold around last levels. Teas in the medium category sold irregularly and were easier by ₹1 to ₹2. In sale no 45, the quantity on offer in CTC grades was 10,01,400.20 kg and 88 per cent sold in the auctions. The average price was also lower at ₹113.79 per kg. Leading blenders were confined to good liquoring varieties, auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said.

The market for orthodox dust was also lower and witnessed heavy withdrawals. The quantity on offer was 12,000 kg. The nominal quantity of orthodox teas sold was absorbed by exporters.

In the Cochin CTC dust quotation, good varieties fetched ₹115-150, mediums realised ₹83-116 and plain quoted at ₹75-86.

In the leaf category, the market for orthodox grades was steady and last week’s trend continued for select best Nilgiri whole leaf and brokens. The quantity on offer was 2,163,224 kg. Exporters to CIS countries were active.

In CTC leaf, the market for a small quantity of brokens and Fannings maintained similar levels compared to last week. The quantity on offer was 46,500 kg.

Monica SFD quoted the best prices of ₹152, while Chamraj FOP came to the top quoting ₹262 per kg.