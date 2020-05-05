Subdued trading in pulses market

Trading activities in mandis remained subdued on weak physical demand, with chana ((kanta) on Tuesday declining to ₹4,125-50 a quintal. According toSuresh Agrawal, President, All India Pulse Seeds Association, almost all pulse seeds, including chana, witnessed a decline of 3 to 5 per cent in the past few days.

Dollor chana was also quoted lower at ₹5,000-5,400 a quintal on slack demand. In container also, dollar chana was quoted lower, with dollar chana (44/46 count) being quoted at ₹6,200-6,250 a quintal, while dollor chana (58/60 count) fetched ₹5,200-5,250 a quintal.