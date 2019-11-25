Sugar dips as demand eases

Sugar prices at the Vashi wholesale market declined by ₹10-15 a quintal on higher side and remained steady on lower side on Monday on eased demand-supply. On Saturday, 14-5 mills sold34,000-35,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,230 for S-grade and ₹3,230-3,400 for M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates : S-grade ₹3,232-3,302and M-grade ₹3,382-3,570. Naka delivery rates : S-grade ₹3,225-3,315 and M-grade ₹3,400-3,525.