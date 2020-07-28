Sugar dissolves as demand eases

Sugar prices at the Vashi wholesale market declined by ₹10-20 a quintal on eased local demand amid limited activities. Naka and mill tender rates were steady on routine volume.

Arrivals were at 33-35 truck loads (of 10 tonnes each) and local dispatches were at the same level. Inventories were about 90-95 loads. Freight rates were hovering near ₹80-100 per bag.

On Monday evening, 12-14 mills offered tenders and sold about 24,000-25,000 bags at ₹3,160-3,230 for S-grade and ₹3,250-3,330 for M-grade.

The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates (₹/quintal): S-grade 3,302-3,382 and M-grade 3,410-3,580.

Naka delivery rates (₹/quintal): S-grade 3,270-3,330 and M-grade 3,370-3,430.