Sugar market remains steady

Mumbai | Updated on December 20, 2019 Published on December 20, 2019

Sugar market remained steady on Friday. On Thursday, 14-15 mills sold 24,000-25,000 bags at Rs 3,100-3,200 for S-grade and Rs 3,200-3,400 for M-grade. Arrivals at Vashi were 56-57 truckloads and local dispatches were at 54-55 truckloads.

Bombay Sugar Merchants Association's spot rates: S-grade Rs 3,232-3,386 and M-grade Rs 3,282-3,602. Naka delivery rates: S-grade Rs 3,170-3,270 and M-grade Rs 3,345-3,485.

