Sugar market rules positive

Sentiments in the sugar market ruled positive on improved demand for the fine and bold quality. At Vashi, the prices remained range bound but at the naka level, they extended gains by ₹15. On Monday 18–20 mills sold 44,000 – 45,000 bags at ₹3,110–3,220 (₹3,110-3,210) a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,200-3,400 (₹3,200 –3,380) of M-grade. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association’s spot rates: S-grade ₹3,242-3,396 (₹3,232-3,392) and M-grade ₹3,282-3,602 (₹3,282-3,602).