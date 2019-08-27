Sugar market sees bearish trend

Sugar prices witnessed a bearish trend on Tuesday on month-end easing of bulk and retail demand.

On Monday, 12-14 mills sold 34,000-35,000 bags at ₹3,120- 3,200 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,220-3,330 of M-grade. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,252-3,382 and M-grade ₹3,352-3,532. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,230-3,290 and M-grade ₹3,330-3,390.