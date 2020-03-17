Sugar market witnesses uncertainty

Uncertainty over trade and business prevailed at the Vashi APMC markets on Tuesday. Prices were steady despite higher demand at mill level as producers continued to sell at prevailing rates. On Monday, about 18-20 mills offered tenders and sold about 48,000-50,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,200 for S-grade and ₹3,210-3350 for M-grade. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association’s spot rates: S-grade ₹3,222-3,302 (₹3,242-3,302) and M-grade ₹3,332-3,572 (₹3,332-3,572). Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,180-3,220 (₹3,180-3,220) and M-grade ₹3,250-3,395 (₹3,250-3,395.