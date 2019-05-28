Commodities

Sugar price declines on higher supply

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on May 28, 2019 Published on May 28, 2019

Sugar prices at the Vashi market declined by ₹10-20 on Tuesday on higher supply amid surplus stocks. On Monday 20-22 mills sold 54,000-55,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,150 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,130-3,180 a quintal of M-grade. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,210- 3,240 and M-grade ₹3,230-3,290.

