Sugar prices at Vashi declined by ₹10-20 on Monday as loading from Kolhapur, Karad and Sangli side started. On Saturday 8-10 mills sold 14,000-15,000 bags at ₹3,140-3,220 a quital of S-grade and ₹3,220-3,350 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,272-3,402 and M-grade ₹3,372- 3,532. Naka delivery rates : S-grade ₹3,240-3,300 and M-grade ₹3,340-3,400.