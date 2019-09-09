Sugar prices decline

Sugar prices at Vashi declined by ₹10-20 on Monday on the back of reduced demand due to heavy rains in the city over the last three days. On Saturday 18-20 mills sold 18,000-20,000 bags at ₹3,200-3,280 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,300-3, 370 of M-grade. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,302-3,402 and M-grade ₹3,382- 3,582. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,300-3,330 and M-grade ₹3,440-3,510.