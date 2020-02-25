Sugar prices decline

Sugar prices at Vashi drop by ₹20-25 on Tuesday on increase lifting pressure on stockiest amid limited local demand. Arrivals and local dispatches remained at par at 61-62 truckloads. Freight rates were steady at ₹75-100 per quintal. Inventory at Vashi market was about 110-115 truck loads. Due to month end volume remained limited all level. On Monday 18-20 mills sold45,000-46,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,220 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,220-3,380 of M-grade.The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association's spot rates : S-grade ₹3,252-3,362 and M-grade ₹3,350-3,592

Naka delivery rates : S-grade ₹3,205-3,285 and M- grade ₹3,275-3,475.