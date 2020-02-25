Commodities

Sugar prices decline

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on February 25, 2020 Published on February 25, 2020

Sugar prices at Vashi drop by ₹20-25 on Tuesday on increase lifting pressure on stockiest amid limited local demand. Arrivals and local dispatches remained at par at 61-62 truckloads. Freight rates were steady at ₹75-100 per quintal. Inventory at Vashi market was about 110-115 truck loads. Due to month end volume remained limited all level. On Monday 18-20 mills sold45,000-46,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,220 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,220-3,380 of M-grade.The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association's spot rates : S-grade ₹3,252-3,362 and M-grade ₹3,350-3,592

Naka delivery rates : S-grade ₹3,205-3,285 and M- grade ₹3,275-3,475.

Published on February 25, 2020
sugar (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
ISMA raises sugar output estimate to 26.5 mt for 2019-20