Sugar prices hold steady

The sugar market ruled steady at all levels on ease of demand, supply and volume, on Tuesday. On Monday evening 14-15 mills offered tender and sold 30,000-32,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,200 for S-grade and ₹3,200-3,400 for M-grade.

Arrivals at Vashi were 55-56 truck loads and local dispatches were at the same level. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association’s spot rates: S-grade ₹3,232-3,386 and M-grade ₹3,282-3,596. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,180-3,280 and M-grade ₹3,355-3,495.