Sugar prices hold steady

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on December 17, 2019 Published on December 17, 2019

The sugar market ruled steady at all levels on ease of demand, supply and volume, on Tuesday. On Monday evening 14-15 mills offered tender and sold 30,000-32,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,200 for S-grade and ₹3,200-3,400 for M-grade.

Arrivals at Vashi were 55-56 truck loads and local dispatches were at the same level. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association’s spot rates: S-grade ₹3,232-3,386 and M-grade ₹3,282-3,596. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,180-3,280 and M-grade ₹3,355-3,495.

 

