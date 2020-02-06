Sugar prices improves at Vashi market

Sugar prices for fine-bold improved by ₹20 at Vashi market on Thursday. On Wednesday, only 17-18 mills sold 38,000-40,000 bags at ₹3,110-3,220 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,220-3,400 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association's spot rates: S-grade ₹3,262-3,402 and M-grade ₹3,382- 3,622. Naka delivery rates : S-grade ₹3,230-3,310 and M- grade ₹3,300-3,500.