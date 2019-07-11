Commodities

Sugar prices rule flat

The sugar market ruled flat at all levels on Thursday on normal activity. At Vashi fair quality sugar sold ₹5-10 lower. The bold variety was steady. Arrivals at Vashi were 60-61 and local dispatches were at 57-58 truckloads. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates : S-grade ₹3,172-3,232 (₹3,172-3,232) and M-grade ₹3,212-3,316 (₹3,222-3,316). Naka delivery rates were: S-grade ₹3,160-3,210 (₹3,160-3,210) and M-grade ₹3,195-3,285 (₹3,195-3,285).

