Sugar prices rule steady

Sugar prices at all levels ruled unchanged on Monday on routine demand-supply. On Saturday, 20-22 mills sold 38,000-40,000 bags at ₹3,130-₹3,160 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,140-₹3,180 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,222-₹3,272 and M-grade ₹3,268-₹3,402. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,220-₹3,230 and M-grade ₹3,230-₹3,275.

