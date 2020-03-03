Commodities

Sugar prices rule weak

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on March 03, 2020 Published on March 03, 2020

Sugar prices at Vashi ruled weak on reselling pressure at upper level on Tuesday. On Monday, 17-18 mills sold 48,000-50,000 bags at ₹3,110-3,220 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,220-3,370 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association's spot rates: S-grade ₹3,262-3,332and M-grade ₹3,342- 3,582. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,210-3,250 and M- grade ₹3,260-3,420.

Published on March 03, 2020
sugar (commodity)
