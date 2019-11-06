Commodities

Sugar prices rules steady

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on November 06, 2019 Published on November 06, 2019

Sugar prices ruled steady at all levels on Wednesday. On Tuesday evening 20-21 mills sold 38,000-40,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,200 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,200-3,360 of M-grade. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,220-3,362 and M-grade ₹3,416-3,562. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,200-3,280 and M-grade ₹3,350-3,475.

Published on November 06, 2019
sugar (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Coonoor tea auction volume rises