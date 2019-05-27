Sugar prices up on better demand

Sugar prices at the Vashi market rose by ₹15-20 for the fine variety on Monday in improved demand. On Saturday 18-20 mills sold 38,000- 40,000 bags at ₹3,100- 3,160 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,130-3,180 of M-grade. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,222-3,292 and M-grade ₹3,276- 3,370. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,210-3,240 and M-grade ₹3,230-3,290.