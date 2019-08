Sugar prices at Vashi witnessed steady gain on Tuesday on firm mill tender rates amid higher festival demand. At Vashi, prices went up by ₹10-18. Naka rates quoted higher by ₹10-40. Mill tender rates increase by ₹20-30. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association’s spot rates: S-grade ₹3,310 -3,402 (₹3,292-3,402) and M-grade ₹3,382-3,552 (₹3,382–3,542). Naka delivery rates were: S-grade ₹3,240-3,300 (₹3,230-3,300) and M-grade ₹3,340-3,400 (₹3,300-3,400).