Sugar production could fall nearly 18% in 2019-20: Trade body

Reuters Pune | Updated on January 31, 2020 Published on January 31, 2020

India's sugar production could fall nearly 18 per cent in 2019-20 as a drought followed by floods is expected to curtail output in the country's second-biggest producing state, a trade body said on Friday.

The lower output could help India reduce stockpiles swelled by two years of record production and lower-than-expected exports. India is the world's largest producer and consumer of sugar.

The sugar production during the 2019-20 marketing year that began on October 1 could fall to 27.4 million tonnes from 33.2 million tonnes in 2018-19, according to the All India Sugar Trade Association.

Output in the western state of Maharashtra could fall 39 per cent to 6.5 million tonnes in the year, the trade body said.

