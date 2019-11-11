Sugar remains steady

The sugar market continued to see a steady trend on Monday due to the easing demand-supply situation amid limited buying sentiment. On Saturday 17-18 mills sold 28,000-30,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,200 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,200-3,360 of M-grade. Freight rates were steady. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,202-3,322 and M-grade ₹3,402-3,562. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,200-3,280 and M-grade ₹3,350-3,475.