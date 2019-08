Sugar market extended gain on Friday on lower than expected quota amid renewed demand for coming festivals. Arrivals at Vashi were 60-61 truckloads and local dispatches were 61- 62 truckloads. On Thursday, 28-30 mills sold 1-1.2 lakh bags at ₹3,120-3,170 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,160-3,250 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,212-3,262 and M-grade ₹3,246-3,402. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,190-3,240 and M-grade ₹3,235-3,325.