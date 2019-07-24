Sugar rules flat

Sugar market ruled flat all level on Wednesday on eased supply amid limited need base demand. Arrivals at Vashi were 57-58 and local dispatches were at same level. On Tuesdaymerely 14-15 mills sold 38,000-40,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,120 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,120-3,170 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates : S-grade ₹3,162-3,232 and M-grade ₹3,206-3,316. Naka delivery rates : S-grade ₹3,160-3,210 and M-grade ₹3,205-3,295.