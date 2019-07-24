Commodities

Sugar rules flat

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on July 24, 2019 Published on July 24, 2019

Sugar market ruled flat all level on Wednesday on eased supply amid limited need base demand. Arrivals at Vashi were 57-58 and local dispatches were at same level. On Tuesdaymerely 14-15 mills sold 38,000-40,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,120 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,120-3,170 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates : S-grade ₹3,162-3,232 and M-grade ₹3,206-3,316. Naka delivery rates : S-grade ₹3,160-3,210 and M-grade ₹3,205-3,295.

Published on July 24, 2019
sugar (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Turmeric prices drop