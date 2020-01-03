Sugar rules flat in normal trade

Sugar market ruled flat on routine demand-supply. At the Vashi wholesale market, prices were ₹5-10 a quintal higher/lower. Naka and mill tender rates were unchanged. . On Thursday, 18 mills sold 28,000-30,000 bags at ₹3,110-3,220 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,200-3,400 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates : S-grade ₹3,242-3,366 and M-grade ₹3,362-3,582 Naka delivery rates : S-grade ₹3,210-3,270 and M-grade ₹3,280-3,470. Our Correspondent