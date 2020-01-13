Commodities

Sugar rules flat

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on January 13, 2020 Published on January 13, 2020

Sugar market ruled flat on Monday on routine demand-supply at upper level. On Saturday18-20 mills sold 48,000-50,000 bags at ₹3,120-3,240 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,230-3,380 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association’s spot rates: S-grade ₹3,276-3,382 and M-grade ₹3,412- 3,592. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,230-3,310and M- grade ₹3,300-3,500.

