Sugar rules flat

Sugar market ruled flat on Friday on routine activities. At Vashi market, M-grade declined by Rs 5-10. S-grade was steady. Prices were under pressure because of ease demand and on increase selling pressure. Morale was steady said sources.

On Thursday, 15 -16 mills offered tender and sold about 24,000-25,000 bags at Rs 3,120-3,230 for S-grade and Rs 3,220-3,370 for M-grade. Spot rates: S-grade Rs 3,280-3,402 and M-grade Rs 3,382-3585. Naka delivery rates: S-grade Rs 3,220-3,300 and M-grade Rs 3,290–3490.