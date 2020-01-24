Commodities

Sugar rules flat

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on January 24, 2020 Published on January 24, 2020

Sugar market ruled flat on Friday on routine activities. At Vashi market, M-grade declined by Rs 5-10. S-grade was steady. Prices were under pressure because of ease demand and on increase selling pressure. Morale was steady said sources.

On Thursday, 15 -16 mills offered tender and sold about 24,000-25,000 bags at Rs 3,120-3,230 for S-grade and Rs 3,220-3,370 for M-grade. Spot rates: S-grade Rs 3,280-3,402 and M-grade Rs 3,382-3585. Naka delivery rates: S-grade Rs 3,220-3,300 and M-grade Rs 3,290–3490.

Published on January 24, 2020
sugar (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Pulses remain sluggish