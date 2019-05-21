Sugar rules steady

Sugar prices at all levels ruled steady on third consecutive day on Tuesday. On Monday,19-20 mills sold 44,000-45,000 bags at ₹3,130-₹3,160 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,140-₹3,180 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates : S-grade ₹3,222-3,272 and M-grade ₹3,262-3,402. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,220-3,230 and M-grade ₹3,230-3,275.