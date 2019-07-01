Sugar rules steady

Sugar prices at the Vashi market gained ₹5-10 on Monday. Naka and mill tender rates remained range bound with routine activity. On Saturday evening hardly 10–12 mills offered tenders and sold about 38,000–40,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,120 (₹3,100-3,130) for S-grade ₹3120–3,170 (₹3130–3,170) for M-grade. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,202-3,232 (₹3,192-3,232) and M-grade ₹3,240-3,332 (₹3,236–3,322). Naka delivery rates were: S-grade ₹3,160-3,210 (₹3,160-3,210) and M-grade ₹3,200-3,332 (₹3,200-3,290).