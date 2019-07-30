Sugar rules steady

Sugar market ruled steady at all level on Tuesday owing to mills selling amid limited demands. On Monday merely 17-18 mills sold46,000-48,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,120 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,120-3,170 of M-grade. . Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,160- 3,210 and M-grade ₹3,205-3,295.