Sugar rules steady

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on July 31, 2019 Published on July 31, 2019

Sugar market ruled steady at all level on Wednesday ahead of the announcement of the new month’s quota. On Tuesday, merely 12-14 mills sold 38,000-40,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,120 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,120-3,170 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,182-3,232 and M-grade ₹3,212-3,326. Naka delivery rates : S-grade ₹3,160-3,210 and M-grade ₹3,205-3,295.

