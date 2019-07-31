Sugar rules steady

Sugar market ruled steady at all level on Wednesday ahead of the announcement of the new month’s quota. On Tuesday, merely 12-14 mills sold 38,000-40,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,120 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,120-3,170 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,182-3,232 and M-grade ₹3,212-3,326. Naka delivery rates : S-grade ₹3,160-3,210 and M-grade ₹3,205-3,295.