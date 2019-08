Sugar market ruled steady on second consecutive day on Thursday on limited volume and local ease demand. Arrivals at Vashi were 54-55 and local dispatches were 57-58 truckloads.

On Wednesday, 10-12 mills sold 15,000-17,000 bags at ₹3,140-3,220 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,220-3,350 of M-grade. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,240-3,300 and M-grade ₹3,340-3,400.