Sugar rules steady

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on September 06, 2019 Published on September 06, 2019

Sugar prices ruled firm at Vashi on Friday. On Wednesday, 20-22 mills sold 38,000-40,000 bags at ₹3,200-₹3,280 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,300-₹3, 380 of M-grade.The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,322-₹3,462 and M-grade ₹3,452-₹3,622. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,300-₹3,330 and M-grade ₹3,440-₹3,510.

