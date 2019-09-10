Commodities

Sugar rules steady

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on September 10, 2019 Published on September 10, 2019

Sugar market ruled steady on routine demand, supply and volume on Tuesday. On Monday 18-20 mills sold 28,000-30,000 bags at ₹3,200-3,280 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,300-3, 370 of M-grade. Naka delivery rates : S-grade ₹3,300-3,330 and M-grade ₹3,440-3,510.

Published on September 10, 2019
sugar (commodity)
